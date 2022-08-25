Delivery Drone Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 52% Rate

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Delivery Drone Services Market Report by TBRC covers delivery drone services market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022”, the delivery drone services market share is expected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.4%. The change in the delivery drone market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The delivery drone services global market is expected to reach $18.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 52.3%. According to the delivery drone services market analysis, the increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 is expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Delivery Drone Services Market

Rising approvals are shaping the delivery drone services market. Over the last several years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations are completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business model. For instance, in April 2019, Wing, the drone shipping firm operated by Google's parent company Alphabet, became the first US organization to receive permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to start testing deliveries. It has collaborated with Walgreens, which has a store across 78% of the US population within 5 miles, this means that almost 80% of the US would be in the range of Wing services if and when the technology was more extensively deployed.

Overview Of The Delivery Drone Services Market

The delivery drone services market consists of sales of drone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing contactless delivery services. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. The delivery drone service providers offer advanced services that help in various applications such as e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, and others.

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Package Size: Less than 2kg, 2kg to 5kg, More than 5kg

By Range: Less than or Equal to 25 km, More than 25 km

By Application: E-Commerce, Medical Aids, Food Delivery, Others

By Geography: The delivery drone services market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon Prime Air, Zomato, EHANG, FedEx, Wing Aviation LLC, Deutsche Post AG, Boeing, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmBH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone and JD.COM.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of delivery drone services market. The market report analyzes delivery drone services global market size, delivery drone services market growth drivers, delivery drone services market segments, delivery drone services market major players, delivery drone services global market growth across geographies, and delivery drone services global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The delivery drone services global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

