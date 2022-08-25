ParentShield's Super Roaming extends Worldwide

Peace of Mind When Travelling with a Child ParentShield Child-Safe Network

UK child-safe MVNO, ParentShield has extended its roaming Worldwide ready for the Holiday Season and maintains its 'no extra spending' pledge to customers.

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield, the only child-safe mobile network has added a further 15 overseas networks to its roaming capability and now covers virtually the whole World using its unique Super-Roaming SIM Card.

Super Roaming is ParentShield's all-network roaming SIM implementation that allows the SIM card to connect to the strongest Mobile Signal wherever it goes. This removes many 'not-spots' where a SIM on a single network may have difficulty obtaining the signal that's required to keep a child connected.

For a flat cost of £2.99 the Network will allow children to use Calls, SMS and mobile data in all countries abroad exactly as if the user was in the UK. This provides peace of mind for parents travelling abroad wit their children knowing that they will always be available to call should they become separated. Even if the child loses their mobile phone extra costs cannot be incurred by trying to use the SIM to call expensive numbers - as is the case with an adult network.

Users in ParentShield's unlimited calls tariffs ( Safe Stage 3 and higher ) can also call overseas numbers at no extra cost.

While abroad, all of ParentShield's signature safeguarding features are all fully functioning and parents still benefit from the call and text recording, word alerts, time controls and advanced caller blocking allow lists and blocking lists.



About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

The Network is an independent MVNO with thousands of users across the UK. Due to its focus on child protection, ParentShield is used by parents and the care sector for safeguarding Children in various situations.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show their friends in the playground.

Note to Editors:

A number of ParentShield SIM cards are available for testing and review in your relevant publication Please use the contact details below to supply details of the publication and request a sample SIM pack.