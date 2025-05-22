New Tracking Tool Gives Parents Lifeline for Children with ‘Dumb Phones’

Example Cell Tower Location Lookup from the ParentShield Portal ParentShield: The Child-Safe Mobile Network

The feature locates a child’s phone via cell tower - even without GPS or smartphone functionality.

This feature gives families another way to stay informed – particularly in moments of urgency – when smartphones or GPS tracking aren’t in use.” — Graham Tyers, CEO of ParentShield

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a telecoms first, ParentShield – the award-winning mobile network designed specifically for children – has today announced the nationwide rollout of live cell tower tracking.

Previously available only to professional care organisations, the feature now gives parents access to the location of the cell tower their child’s phone is connected to - even if GPS is disabled or the device doesn’t support location services.

With the new ‘Find Cell Tower’ button available, parents can view an instant location fix based on the phone’s network attachment. While not as precise as GPS, cell tower tracking can offer vital information in situations where GPS isn’t available or applicable - particularly for children using non-smart, 4G feature phones.

This information is passed to ParentShield as part of the phone’s data session records and is shown with an estimated accuracy circle for context. When pressed, the feature returns a map-based view of the last connected cell tower, along with technical location metadata such as Cell ID, confidence radius, and timestamp.

The feature is supported by a simple data toggle in the ParentShield portal – allowing parents to remotely switch mobile data on or off at any time. This means the phone can remain offline by default, and only be given a data connection when the Find Cell Tower function is needed, maintaining control while minimising exposure.

“This is about advancing the tools available to parents,” said Graham Tyers, CEO of ParentShield. “Until now, network-based location tracking has been out of reach for families, despite its clear safeguarding benefits. By making it accessible, we’re adding an extra layer of protection – particularly for those choosing simpler, non-smartphone devices for their children.”

ParentShield, which already provides the same functionality to local authorities and children’s homes via its roaming SIM platform, has been working on the technology to make it scalable for retail customers. As of today, the feature will be included in all new and existing plans that include mobile data on the single-network version of the ParentShield SIM.

The announcement comes amid growing calls for safer, smarter mobile use among young people, and in response to increasing demand from families choosing to issue minimalist ‘dumb phones’ rather than fully featured smartphones.

Cell tower location tracking relies on triangulating the device to local base stations, offering a map-based view of its connection point. While the accuracy is lower than GPS – pinpointing the nearest mast rather than the device itself – it can provide vital last-known-location information in moments of concern.

“Modern parenting requires smarter tools” added Tyers. “This feature gives families another way to stay informed – particularly in moments of urgency – when smartphones or GPS tracking aren’t in use.”

This makes ParentShield the first UK mobile network to openly offer cell tower triangulation to consumer accounts – a move that is expected to resonate with digital safety campaigners and parents nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.