FAB GLASS AND MIRROR GOT LISTED IN INC.5000 LIST OF AMERICA'S FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES FOR THE SIXTH TIME

The Company Is Setting New Benchmarks for the Glass Manufacturing IndustryDUBLIN, OHIO, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not common to see a company stealing the competition by getting listed multiple times in the Inc.5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. Fab Glass and Mirror have done it again. The Unmatched quality products, great after-sales support and best pricing are a few factors to name for the company's successful journey.
While Speaking to us, Mr Ahmed Mady, the CEO of the Fab Glass and Mirror, stated, “Since our inception, we’ve always focused on offering quality products and top-notch before and after-sales support. Our goal was to provide top-quality glass products to anyone residing in the US at unbeatable prices. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our whole team, we’ve been very successful in achieving our goals.”
The company shared its new initiative to collaborate with other glass businesses on this big occasion.
Head of Marketing at Fab Glass and Mirror, Added, “We are excited to collaborate with other glass businesses. The idea is to help these small and large-scale glass businesses survive these tough economic conditions. Businesses can place orders and even pay through short-term financing of up to 90-days. We want to build a healthy relationship among our peers.”
The company wants to support the glass industry by building healthy business relations within the industry. Interested businesses can become a Pro-Partner through a quick sign-up. Pro Partners, referred to as Fab Pros, can place orders in bulk at special discounted prices. Easy financing options are also available for Pro Partners. Fab Glass and Mirror has a wide range of quality glass panels readily available. Customers can also order customized glass panels as per their own requirements. The recent initiative allows even businesses to order customized glass panels in bulk at special prices.
On top of competitive pricing, Fab Pros also get priority before and after-sales support, faster processing, and job site delivery. Through the convenient portal, orders can be placed instantly. The user-friendly site makes it a breeze to track any order at any time.
To Sign-Up as a Pro Partner or for more information, visit FabGlassandMirror.com.
