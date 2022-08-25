Advantix Earns SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Independent Examination Validates Advantix as a Trusted and Secure Partner for Customers and Their Data

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantix, a global provider of wireless connectivity, managed mobility and telecom expense management (TEM) solutions, today announced it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. The examination was conducted by Schellman, an independent CPA firm with expertise in security testing and compliance certifications.

SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Attaining SOC 2 Type 1 compliance shows that Advantix’s controls and processes meet AICPA’s Trust Service Principles of security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity and privacy.

With cybercrime on the rise, businesses are increasingly examining SOC 2 reports as part of their vendor selection, procurement and risk management processes to ensure that the services and tech stacks they adopt will meet their standards for data security and privacy requirements.

“We have always been laser-focused on maintaining the highest levels of information security compliance.” explains Brian Nuckels, Chief Information Officer at Advantix. “Having a third-party auditor confirm the strength of our security posture validates our commitment to high standards and demonstrates how seriously we take the handling, management and protection of customer data and intellectual property.”

Nuckels adds that Advantix’s executive leadership and technology teams are already preparing for a SOC 2 Type 2 audit and expect to complete it in the coming months.

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity provider that leverages its SaaS platform and telecom expense management (TEM) tools to help enterprises proactively manage, optimize and report on wireless and fixed telecom infrastructure, equipment, services and related costs. Its proprietary platform, software, carrier APIs, web portal and end-to-end professional services enable customers to manage any device and network with a few keystrokes from their computer or mobile device. For more information on Advantix, please visit: advantixsolutions.com.