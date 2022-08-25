Digital Collectibles Platform UCOLLEX Releases Official Vampire in the Garden Character Card Packs
This marks the platform’s first-ever phygital collectible experience and anime drop in partnership with Japanese animation house WIT Studio.HONG KONG, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCOLLEX has collaborated with WIT Studio to release a limited set of fully licensed Vampire in the Garden Digital Character Card Packs.
Vampire in the Garden is a Netflix original anime set in a dystopian world where humanity has cast aside everything meaningful to embrace a new regimented life of survival against the threat of vampires. After a kindred bond between two women from opposing factions is discovered, they join forces against all odds in search of “Eden”—a place where humans and vampires can peacefully coexist.
The battle between humans and vampires was the perfect story for UCOLLEX to create a unique faction-based card series that also welcomes anime fans into a new realm of digital fandom. The drop has also been further enhanced with brand new phygital quests and goals that work directly with the collection of this flagship character card series.
Collector’s Quest
Card pack holders can earn points based on the rarity of the cards they collect. These points are able to be used to redeem digital epic cards or premium physical character cards (limited to 250 editions per character).
Bound by Blood Campaign
Card pack holders instantly join a community campaign featuring unlockable rewards and prize pools, including a VIP pass to LA Comic-Con in December 2022.
The Vampire in the Garden Character Card Pack is now available for $14.99. Each pack is limited to only 12,000 editions and contains three random character cards from WIT Studio’s cult anime hit.
There are 21 characters to be found inside card packs and a collector’s choice of four digital epic cards or five premium physical cards available through points redemption to complete the collection.
To receive more info about this collection, please visit:
https://uclx.io/ueT8M
Davide Santillo
UCOLLEX
DIGITAL ANIME COLLECTIBLES: A NEW ERA OF COLLECTING || Vampire in the Garden Character Card Packs