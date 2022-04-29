UCOLLEX launches a charity initiative with Freedom Boxes to support the refugees from Ukraine
UCOLLEX announces its collaboration with the charity program FREEDOM BOXES to provide aid to the refugees fleeing the war-torn country of Ukraine.
It breaks our hearts to see the events unfolding in Ukraine; this is our way of helping Ukrainians in their noble struggle, and to deliver help & provide hope where it is needed most.”HONG KONG, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCOLLEX, an innovative platform that sells unique and limited edition NFT is delighted to announce its initiative with the charity program FREEDOM BOXES to provide aid to the refugees fleeing the war-torn country of Ukraine.
— Freedom Boxes
From the beginning of the war until mid-April, it is known that 2,104 people have been killed, including 205 children. The U.N. has stated that “another Ukrainian child is becoming a refugee nearly every second, and that more than one of every two Ukrainian children are now displaced.” As time goes on and the war continues, humanitarian needs are increasing, and messages of hope have never been this needed.
The initiative consists of launching 1,100 NFTs of children’s colorful illustrations and letters of hope for families who are victims of war in Ukraine, as well as photos of refugees at the border taken by Freedom Boxes’ volunteers. Proceeds from the sales will finance the purchase of Freedom Boxes filled with a variety of items ranging from medicine, food, bedding, and hygiene products to books and toys for children. In addition, each box will also include information about how to access free legal services in Ukraine. The program consists of launching 1,100 NFTs of children’s colorful illustrations and letters of hope for families who are victims of war in Ukraine. They also include photos taken by Freedom Boxes’ volunteers who are risking their lives to ensure the delivery of these essential items.
The NFTs are currently available on UCOLLEX Marketplace, where people can start helping Ukraine refugees simply with their debit or credit card with no crypto knowledge needed.
About UCOLLEX
UCOLLEX is the next-generation creators' platform that wants to make NFTs available to everyone, backed by Animoca Brands: a leader in digital entertainment specializing in blockchain and AI technologies. We aim to help creators build their fanbase economy with the best of class technology and community, shaping a world where fans can engage with the creator's metaverse. UCOLLEX provides a world where collectors can feel at home and live their passion for collecting through exclusive content, interviews with artists, the best 3D art, and innovative VR experiences.
Official web page: https://ucollex.io/
About Freedom Boxes
Freedom Boxes is a collective founded by Zenoo Labs, a Czech-based software company headquartered in Central Europe for more than two decades. Freedom Boxes is an initiative formed of like-minded people from the UK and across the region, including Russians and Ukrainians, who have pulled together to prepare, pack and deliver Freedom Boxes to those in need.
Official web page: https://www.freedom-boxes.com/
