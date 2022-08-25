TRUE TITLE EXPANDS REACH WITH NEW HIRE - Bradley Smith joins True Title as Senior Marketing Rep/Settlement Officer
Brad provided the overall best experience from start to finish. He was always available to answer our questions and I would highly recommend his services”CLARKSVILLE, MD, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Title, Inc., a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services adds a keynote professional to the company’s workforce.
Bradley Smith has joined True Title, Inc. as Marketing Rep/Settlement Officer. Brad brings over 15 years of title experience to the table. Prior to the title industry, Brad started his career in the mortgage business as a Mortgage Loan Consultant. Becoming a title processor and then transitioning to become a settlement officer came naturally to Brad. Brad has his Title Producer License in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. He has grown in his field and developed skills as a marketing director, settlement officer, supervisor and manager.
Brad loves teaching and arming realtors, loan officers and their clients with the necessary information to understand the purchase and refinance process.
Prior to joining True Title, Brad worked at two other title companies in Montgomery County for 5 and 10 years respectively.
Brad’s clients give him 5-star reviews and tremendous accolades. Brian L., a Montgomery County homebuyer recently said “Brad provided the overall best experience from start to finish. He was always available to answer our questions and I would highly recommend his services”.
Sean, a longtime client recently said, “Brad was great to work with yet again. The closing process was smooth, and I trust Brad with all my future transactions. I always receive the best overall customer experience when working with him”.
Brad is the father of two children, a 3 year-old son and 1½ year-old daughter and lives in Rockville with his wife. Brad loves playing golf with his lifelong friends, but most importantly being with his family at the beach.
About True Title
Based in Clarksville, Maryland, True Title is a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services for the commercial and residential real estate and mortgage industry. The company is attorney-owned and operated and backed by AAA-rated title insurers. True Title can be reached at 410.531.0385 or online at www.truetitleinc.com.
