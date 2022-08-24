TRUE TITLE STRENGTHENS TEAM WITH KEY NEW HIRE - Marci Smedley joins True Title as Settlement Attorney
EINPresswire.com/ -- True Title, Inc., a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services adds a keynote professional to the company’s workforce.
Marci Smedley has joined True Title, Inc. as a Settlement Attorney. Marci has been a practicing real estate and title attorney for almost 30 years after graduating from the University of Baltimore Law School. Prior to joining True Title, Marci worked at several other title companies in Baltimore City and before then was a partner at the law firm Yerman & Smedley, P.A.
Marci has a wealth of knowledge in real estate and title issues. She brings with her a tremendous background to assist real estate investors, commercial clientele as well as first-time and repeat homebuyers.
Marci’s clients give her 5-star reviews and tremendous accolades. Mr. & Mrs. Turner, a Baltimore City homebuyer said that Marci did a “great job, was friendly and enjoyable to work with”. A real estate investor client posted on Redfin that “Marci was great, very thorough, super knowledgeable and friendly” and another client said that “Marci was prompt and professional.”
About True Title
Based in Clarksville, Maryland, True Title is a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services for the commercial and residential real estate and mortgage industry. The company is attorney-owned and operated and backed by AAA-rated title insurers. True Title can be reached at 410.531.0385 or online at www.truetitleinc.com.
Kirk Halpin
True Title, Inc.
+1 410-531-0385
kirk@truetitleinc.com