CBP at JFK Seize Various Prohibitive Food Items

JAMAICA, N.Y. — On August 18, U. S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists (CBPAS) at John F. Kennedy International Airport examined a shipment from China. CBP agriculture specialists discovered more than 1,200 lbs. of olives, 40 lbs. of Mooncakes, and nearly 2,600 lbs. of clams.

“CBP Agriculture Specialists are the first line of defense to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that have the potential to cause significant damage to the Nation’s agricultural economy,” said Frank Russo, Director, Field Operations, New York Field Office.

The prohibited food items were seized and destroyed by CBP agriculture specialists in accordance with U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations.

According to USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, China is a country affected by African Swine Fever (ASF), Classical Swine Fever (CSF), Newcastle Disease (ND), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and Swine Vesicular Disease (SVD).

Agriculture is the largest industry and employing sector in the U.S. with more than $1 trillion of economic activity annually. The greatest risks to this industry include exotic plant pests and foreign animal diseases.

On a typical day in fiscal year 2021, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted 264 pests at U.S. ports of entry and 2,548 materials for quarantine: plant, meat, animal byproduct, and soil.

Learn more about how CBP protects American Agriculture.