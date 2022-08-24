Laredo CBP Officers Seize Over $248K in Unreported Currency, Two Weapons in Outbound Seizure

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers intercepted over $248,000 in unreported currency and two weapons in one outbound enforcement action at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

“This seizure of a significant amount of outbound currency and weapons illustrates CBP’s commitment to our priority border security mission and cooperative work with partner law enforcement agencies to ensure consequence delivery, whether at the state or federal level,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Stacks containing $248,531 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers during an outbound examination at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2022 Volkswagen Jetta bound for Mexico for a secondary inspection. Upon further physical examination of the vehicle and a canine examination, CBP officers discovered a total of $248,531 in unreported currency, a Colt 1911 .45-caliber handgun and a Glock 9mm handgun within the vehicle.



The currency and weapons were seized. A 28-year-old female Mexican citizen vehicle passenger was turned over to Webb County Sheriff’s Office deputies for arrest on state currency and weapons charges. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are also investigating.

Individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S., however, if the quantity is more than $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP. “Money” means monetary instruments and includes U.S. or foreign coins currently in circulation, currency, travelers’ checks in any form, money orders, and negotiable instruments or investment securities in bearer form. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest.

