CBP Officers Seize $2.4 Million in Methamphetamine at Progreso International Bridge

PROGRESO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Progreso Port of Entry seized $2.4 million in methamphetamine hidden within a passenger vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Buckets containing nearly 175 pounds of liquid methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Progreso International Bridge.

On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old male U.S. citizen and referred them for secondary examination. After conducting a thorough secondary examination, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment, CBP officers discovered a total of nearly 175 pounds (79.38 kg) of alleged liquid methamphetamine within the gas tank. The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $2.4 million.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle, arrested the driver and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.