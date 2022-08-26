Animal Behavior College Is Accepting Enrollments for Their Upcoming In-Person Dog Obedience Instructor Training Program
Check out their Program's next class beginning on October 3rd!VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on their Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter pages, Animal Behavior College (ABC) posted an announcement of accepting new enrollments for their in-person Dog Obedience Instructor Training Program starting on October 3rd.
ABC’s on-site, in person Dog Obedience Instructor Training Program is a five-month dog training course held at their Santa Clarita, California campus. Students who attend the course will learn in a one-on-one, fully immersive, in-person classroom environment. They will work with dogs at a local animal shelter and apply their dog training skills in a real life, practical setting. ABC also offers an online option of this course, but with the in-person classroom, students can work with dogs within days of beginning the course. In contrast, the online option works with dogs later in the program during an externship, right before taking their final exam.
Many online dog trainer schools may take approximately a year to complete, but because the in-person dog trainer class is fully immersive, and students get to interact with their instructor, other students, and physically work with dogs, students are fast tracked on their educational path to be certified in 5 months. Students in the program will study everything from dog behavior and canine body language to effective problem behavior solving. With the knowledge that many students are either looking to start their lifelong careers or even change their career direction mid-life, ABC includes public speaking and business building classes in their curriculum designed to help students launch their dog trainer career upon graduation. The course teaches LIMA (least invasive minimally aversive) compliant training techniques and emphasizes the need to understand the motivations behind a dog’s behavioral problems. Students will receive a Pet CPR and First Aid certificate that is good for 2 years in addition to their certification as an Animal Behavior College Certified Dog Trainer, which never expires.
For over 17 years, an integral part of the dog training educational course has been ABC’s “Students Saving Lives” campaign. ABC’s dog training students will train and socialize dogs at local animal shelters, humane societies, and rescue organizations, increasing the dog’s chances of being adopted. This rewarding part of the program will help students put their newly acquired knowledge and skills to work and forever change the lives of many dogs.
ABC’s classroom Dog Obedience Instructor Training Program’s instructor, Seth Hutson, has an extensive background in working with dogs. He has 22 years of combined service between Law Enforcement and the Army/National Guard where he assisted the K-9 unit with the training their military police dogs. In addition, he owns and operates the successful dog training company Pawsitively Great Dog Training, located in Santa Clarita Valley, where he helps dogs in need. Mr. Hutson is a great addition to the success of ABC’s on-site Dog Obedience Instructor Training Program.
With the upcoming class, ABC is now offering additional perks for enrollment. These items were put in place to make the student’s duration in the program even more enjoyable while in California. The newly offered perks include:
-Six Flags Magic Mountain Season Pass
-Gift card to a local restaurant
-Gift card for transportation
-Discounted living arrangements
-Guest Lecturers-learn how to start a business!
-Free Short-Term Program & future discounts
The Dog Obedience Instructor Training Program is open to everyone. ABC encourages all of those interested in the program to check out more information about their course, including available tuition payment plans at https://www.animalbehaviorcollege.com/dog-training-los-angeles/.
The next class session begins on October 3rd, 2022, but ABC offers two class terms per year so if you cannot join in the Fall, consider enrolling in the Spring 2023 session. Animal Behavior College is looking forward to meeting their future students and assisting them in furthering their careers of working with animals.
For more information on Animal Behavior College and other offered programs, go to www.animalbehaviorcollege.com, the official ABC Facebook, ABC Instagram, ABC Tik Tok or ABC Twitter profiles, or contact them at 800-795-3294.
