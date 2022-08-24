Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,862 in the last 365 days.

Flexsteel Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from CSC Generation Holdings

Shareholders Need Take No Action at this Time

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS ("Flexsteel" or the "Company"), today confirmed it has received an unsolicited preliminary non-binding proposal from CSC Generation Holdings, Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares of Flexsteel for $20.80 per share in cash. Prior to today's public proposal, Flexsteel had no interaction with CSC Generation Holdings or any knowledge of its proposal.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Flexsteel Board of Directors will carefully review and evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all of its shareholders.

Flexsteel shareholders need take no action at this time. The Company does not intend to comment further on CSC Generation Holdings' proposal until the Board has completed its review.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company") is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel" is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005775/en/

You just read:

Flexsteel Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from CSC Generation Holdings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.