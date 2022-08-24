3 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Named to City & State's 'Manhattan Power 100' List

Edward C. Wallace, John L. Mascialino, and Jonathan L. Bing, shareholders in the New York City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were named to the City & State 2022 "Manhattan Power 100" list. All three are members of the firm's Government Law & Policy (GLP) Practice.

NEW YORK , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edward C. Wallace, John L. Mascialino, and Jonathan L. Bing, shareholders in the New York City office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were named to the City & State 2022 "Manhattan Power 100" list. All three are members of the firm's Government Law & Policy (GLP) Practice.

City & State's Manhattan Power 100, "identifies the many power brokers in the borough, from elected and appointed officials to business executives and academic leaders to advocates and activists of every stripe," according to the publication.

Wallace, Mascialino, and Bing are part of a larger group which includes former New York City Deputy Mayor Bob M. Harding; former Assemblymember Councilmember and Gubernatorial Aide Mark S. Weprin; India L. Sneed and Ellen M. Gustafson, former top New York City Council staffers; Quinn Caruthers, who worked in a variety of roles in the Mayor's office; and Julia M. Rogawski.

Wallace, who served as city council member-at-large (Manhattan) and then chief of staff to the New York City Council president, founded the Greenberg Traurig GLP Practice. Wallace has represented major institutions and real estate companies, including Columbia University, New York University, and Fordham University in their Manhattan expansions. He has advised Extell, Silverstein, Fetner Properties, and other leading developers and financial and media companies. Wallace advises Hornblower, the city's ferry provider, and serves as outside national counsel to JCDecaux, the world's largest bus shelter company. Active in the New York civic community, he serves as vice-chair of the French American Foundation and the Citizens Budget Commission and is a board member emeritus of New Yorkers for Parks.

Mascialino, who served as first deputy commissioner of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, counsel/deputy chief of staff for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations, and a mayoral appointee to the Franchise Concession Review Committee and as deputy general counsel of the Mayor's Office of City Legislative Affairs, focuses his practice on government contracts, administrative law, government affairs, government investigations, and government-related real estate matters. Mascialino serves as trustee of the Riverside Park Conservancy and as an executive committee member and Finance Committee chair for the Grand Central Partnership.

Bing served five terms in the New York State Assembly representing Manhattan's Upper East Side and Midtown East, where he authored three dozen laws and chaired the Assembly Oversight Committee, among others. He also served as a special deputy superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services in charge of the Liquidation Bureau, where he oversaw impaired insurance companies with assets of $3 billion. Bing advises corporations, and nonprofit clients in the entertainment, financial services, health care, hospitality, transportation, and social services fields. He helps clients advance legislation in the New York State Legislature and New York City Council secure funding from state and city budgets. Bing serves on the steering committee for the Association for a Better New York, a lawyers council member on the Citizens Crime Commission, and on the Board of Directors of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.

