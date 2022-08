20 Best Dance Songs for Wedding Receptions

Guests Dancing at a Wedding Reception

BookingMyWedding.com has just announced the top 20 best and most requested dance songs for weddings.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When guests are at a wedding, there are a few great songs the DJ can play that are sure to get them on the dance floor. These are the top 20 best dance songs that will make every wedding guest swoon.Many of the songs listed have stood the test of time when it comes to their popularity. Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" was a chart-topping song 41 years ago but still manages to entertain wedding guests today.The Backstreet Boys' song "Everybody" was released in 1997 but has recently returned to fame thanks to appearing in several new films.The songs everyone loves to sing are loved by wedding crowds, including "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston, and "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi.For an excellent dancing beat in a song that makes toes tap, "Billie Jean," by Michael Jackson, and "September," by Earth Wind & Fire are sure-fire winners. BookingMyWedding.com also found songs that would bring out the "group dancers." Groups of people will hit the dance floor to interlock arms, sing, and sway to songs like, "Dancing Queen" by Abba, and "Friends in Low Places" by Garth Brooks.Here are the top 20 songs wedding couples should ask the DJ to play at their wedding:1. I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston2. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars3. Dancing Queen - ABBA4. Everybody - Backstreet Boys5. Shut Up And Dance - Walk The Moon6. Don't Stop Believin' - Journey7. Can't Stop The Feeling! - Justin Timberlake8. Mr. Brightside - Killers9. Wannabe - Spice Girls10. Wobble - V.I.C11. Cha Cha Slide - DJ Casper12. Friends In Low Places - Garth Brooks13. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas14. Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi15. Party In The U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus16. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson17. Sweet Caroline - Good Times Never Seemed So Good - Neil Diamond18. September - Earth, Wind & Fire19. Yeah - Usher Feat. Ludacris & Lil' Jon20. Cupid Shuffle - CupidThese 20 songs will give about an hour and a half of great fun on the dance floor. Whether wedding guests are old or young, these songs will put the shyest of dancers on the dance floor.On bookingmywedding.com, you'll also find a list of the top 50 dance songs