20 Best Dance Songs for Wedding Receptions
BookingMyWedding.com has just announced the top 20 best and most requested dance songs for weddings.HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When guests are at a wedding, there are a few great songs the DJ can play that are sure to get them on the dance floor. These are the top 20 best dance songs that will make every wedding guest swoon.
Many of the songs listed have stood the test of time when it comes to their popularity. Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" was a chart-topping song 41 years ago but still manages to entertain wedding guests today.
The Backstreet Boys' song "Everybody" was released in 1997 but has recently returned to fame thanks to appearing in several new films.
The songs everyone loves to sing are loved by wedding crowds, including "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston, and "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi.
For an excellent dancing beat in a song that makes toes tap, "Billie Jean," by Michael Jackson, and "September," by Earth Wind & Fire are sure-fire winners.
BookingMyWedding.com also found songs that would bring out the "group dancers." Groups of people will hit the dance floor to interlock arms, sing, and sway to songs like, "Dancing Queen" by Abba, and "Friends in Low Places" by Garth Brooks.
Here are the top 20 songs wedding couples should ask the DJ to play at their wedding:
1. I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston
2. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars
3. Dancing Queen - ABBA
4. Everybody - Backstreet Boys
5. Shut Up And Dance - Walk The Moon
6. Don't Stop Believin' - Journey
7. Can't Stop The Feeling! - Justin Timberlake
8. Mr. Brightside - Killers
9. Wannabe - Spice Girls
10. Wobble - V.I.C
11. Cha Cha Slide - DJ Casper
12. Friends In Low Places - Garth Brooks
13. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
14. Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi
15. Party In The U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus
16. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
17. Sweet Caroline - Good Times Never Seemed So Good - Neil Diamond
18. September - Earth, Wind & Fire
19. Yeah - Usher Feat. Ludacris & Lil' Jon
20. Cupid Shuffle - Cupid
These 20 songs will give about an hour and a half of great fun on the dance floor. Whether wedding guests are old or young, these songs will put the shyest of dancers on the dance floor.
On bookingmywedding.com, you'll also find a list of the top 50 dance songs.
