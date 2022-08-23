Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,484 in the last 365 days.

Wedding Couples Are Having a Harder Time Booking Venues, and Paying More for Them

A Beautiful Wedding Venue

A Beautiful Wedding Venue

BookingMyWedding conducted a poll this year of 250 wedding couples to find out where they've chosen to get married in 2023.

Many people are either rebooking their wedding date because of Covid, or getting married to the one they fell in love with while quarantined.”
— Scott Michaels, CEO BookingMyWedding.com
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wedding industry is booming, and wedding venues are booked solid in most cases for 2023, and some even until the end of 2025. Many couples are looking for other venue options besides the standard banquet hall or country club for their wedding. Today, we find many different types of venues becoming more popular, including barn and farm, and winery and vineyard weddings.

In recent years, BookingMyWedding.com's polling has shown an uptick in wedding couples renting outdoor wedding venues, like barns, farms, wineries, and vineyards, for their special day.

Where couples say they plan on getting married in 2023:

35% Banquet Halls/Restaurants
18% Barns, Farms & Ranches
15% Wineries & Vineyards
10% Golf/Country Club
9% Resorts & Destination Weddings
7% Historic Homes and Buildings
6% Other

According to a recent poll, 80% of all weddings used to take place between May to October, with the most popular wedding months being June, August, and October. However, after the height of the pandemic, wedding venues are seeing the "busy season," all year long. Historically, the wedding off-season was considered to be the months January-March.

"The cost of wedding venues has risen in 2023 and years to come, mostly due to the demand for venues. Many people are either rebooking their wedding date because of Covid, or getting married to the one they fell in love with while quarantined. Wedding venues are still booking years out in advance, with even the traditional off-season wedding months now booked up." Explains Scott Michaels of BookingMyWedding.com.

According to other online research, here are the average prices of wedding venues for 2023.

Barns, Farms & Ranches - $5000-$70,000
Historic Homes and Buildings - $2,000-$22,000
Banquet Halls/Restaurants - $2,000-$17,000
Wineries & Vineyards - $4,500-$15,000
Golf/Country Club - $6,000-13,000
Resorts & Destination Weddings - $5,000-$10,000

These figures can vary dramatically depending on the quality of the venue, and location. The fact is, banquet halls appear to be one of the least expensive options (although tougher to find a date), while historic homes and buildings and barns, farms and ranches will be taking the more out of a couple's wedding budget.

Scott Michaels
BookingMyWedding.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Wedding Couples Are Having a Harder Time Booking Venues, and Paying More for Them

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.