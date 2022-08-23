Wedding Couples Are Having a Harder Time Booking Venues, and Paying More for Them
BookingMyWedding conducted a poll this year of 250 wedding couples to find out where they've chosen to get married in 2023.
Many people are either rebooking their wedding date because of Covid, or getting married to the one they fell in love with while quarantined.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wedding industry is booming, and wedding venues are booked solid in most cases for 2023, and some even until the end of 2025. Many couples are looking for other venue options besides the standard banquet hall or country club for their wedding. Today, we find many different types of venues becoming more popular, including barn and farm, and winery and vineyard weddings.
— Scott Michaels, CEO BookingMyWedding.com
In recent years, BookingMyWedding.com's polling has shown an uptick in wedding couples renting outdoor wedding venues, like barns, farms, wineries, and vineyards, for their special day.
Where couples say they plan on getting married in 2023:
35% Banquet Halls/Restaurants
18% Barns, Farms & Ranches
15% Wineries & Vineyards
10% Golf/Country Club
9% Resorts & Destination Weddings
7% Historic Homes and Buildings
6% Other
According to a recent poll, 80% of all weddings used to take place between May to October, with the most popular wedding months being June, August, and October. However, after the height of the pandemic, wedding venues are seeing the "busy season," all year long. Historically, the wedding off-season was considered to be the months January-March.
"The cost of wedding venues has risen in 2023 and years to come, mostly due to the demand for venues. Many people are either rebooking their wedding date because of Covid, or getting married to the one they fell in love with while quarantined. Wedding venues are still booking years out in advance, with even the traditional off-season wedding months now booked up." Explains Scott Michaels of BookingMyWedding.com.
According to other online research, here are the average prices of wedding venues for 2023.
Barns, Farms & Ranches - $5000-$70,000
Historic Homes and Buildings - $2,000-$22,000
Banquet Halls/Restaurants - $2,000-$17,000
Wineries & Vineyards - $4,500-$15,000
Golf/Country Club - $6,000-13,000
Resorts & Destination Weddings - $5,000-$10,000
These figures can vary dramatically depending on the quality of the venue, and location. The fact is, banquet halls appear to be one of the least expensive options (although tougher to find a date), while historic homes and buildings and barns, farms and ranches will be taking the more out of a couple's wedding budget.
Scott Michaels
BookingMyWedding.com
