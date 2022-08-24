Chris Messina Concedes to Jerry Demings in Orange County Florida Mayor's Race
Second Place Finisher Promises to Continue Working for the People of Orange CountyORANGE COUNTY, FL, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech entrepreneur and education philanthropist Chris Messina congratulated Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings on his re-election. “It was a hard-fought race and Mr. Demings prevailed.” Mr. Messina stated. “I stand ready to serve as appropriate to help Orange County’s residents and businesses prosper in these difficult times”.
“There are three main initiatives that I call on the Demings administration to prioritize.” Mr. Messina continued. “First, is to rein in government spending in a time when our residents are really struggling. Property valuations have soared, bringing unprecedented income into the county coffers. In the meantime, inflation has cost the average Orange County resident over $3,000/year in buying power. I encourage a ‘No’ vote on the sales tax increase November ballot question, and Mr. Demings would show great empathic leadership by calling for that. Second, is to make right those harmed by local government medical mandates. Finally, increase the immediate supply of available housing through creative financing, rezoning and tech innovation, thus also reducing rents.”
“From the bottom of my heart, I thank the 40,000 citizens of Orange County who voted for me and our amazing campaign volunteers”, Mr. Messina concluded. "It has been an honor to know, work with, and represent you. You took up our mantle of ‘Freedom over Fear’. Rest assured, I will never stop fighting to give the people a voice in the halls of power. Thank you and may God bless you.”
