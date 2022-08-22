Submit Release
Mayoral Candidate Celebrates Orange County's Future with a “Freedom over Fear" Fiesta

Victory Celebration marks the end of primary season

ORANGE COUNTY, FL, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022, Orange County Mayoral Candidate Chris Messina and supporters will gather to watch the returns and celebrate the end of primary season at a Hispanic-American, family-owned Orange County restaurant. "We're looking forward to the results and the next phase of this campaign. We've proven that Orange County needs a change. We're ready for a government that makes our lives better, rather than a government that makes our lives worse. We're ready for a government that lives within its means, rather than a government that overspends and overtaxes. We're ready for freedom over fear," Chris explained.

Chris Messina's campaign vision for Orange County has focused on freedom and self-sufficiency. Vision 2025 is comprised of 5 key principles: economic freedom, medical freedom, food security, energy independence and inclusivity for all. “Our families are being force to do more with less,” Chris elaborated, “It’s time for County government to do the same - we have to become more ambitious even as we know we’ll have less money to achieve those ambitions. That’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge I’ve prepared for my whole life.” For more information about the campaign please visit www.chrismessina.com

In the meantime, everyone must vote. "Remember," Chris added, "every registered voter can, and should, vote in this election on Tuesday August 23. You do not have to be registered with a party to vote for many of the races. Many non-partisan races like Orange County Mayor and the ballot question are at stake. This may be your only chance to vote on these races and this election is just too important for anyone to miss. If you're struggling to make ends meet, if you're tired of higher prices on everything, this is your chance to bring about real change."

Members of the press are invited to attend the watch gathering. Please contact campaign@chrismessina.com

