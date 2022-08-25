Submit Release
New Mukbang Game From Far Out Toys

Inspired by the YouTube Craze, Far Out Toys Makes Mukbang Fun for the Whole Family

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The massive social media eating trend is now a GAME! With billions of views on YouTube and TikTok, the #mukbang phenomenon has people around the world eating large quantities of food in front of the camera and making crazy eating sounds. But it’s never been a game until now! Mukbang: The Game from Far Out Toys, is the high-intensity, randomized memory game where you must match the correct food cards to eating sounds.

Press the burger button to get a Mukbang sound – could be a slurp, crunch, belch and more! Turn over five cards and keep only the ones that match the sound – but remember the ones you turn over because you may need them later! If you get a belching sound it is time to reshuffle the cards! The first player to collect 7 cards wins. Includes 1 electronic Mukbang gaming unit with colorful lights and sounds, and 35 food cards.

The game launched recently on Amazon for a MSRP of $24.99. It is designed for players six years old and up, but it is fun for the whole family -- kids and adults alike.

About Far Out Toys
Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the toy industry, with a mission to innovate to the outer reaches. Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with inventors, global distributors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch brands across categories - including vehicles, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.

