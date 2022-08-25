New Mukbang Game From Far Out Toys
Inspired by the YouTube Craze, Far Out Toys Makes Mukbang Fun for the Whole FamilyEL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The massive social media eating trend is now a GAME! With billions of views on YouTube and TikTok, the #mukbang phenomenon has people around the world eating large quantities of food in front of the camera and making crazy eating sounds. But it’s never been a game until now! Mukbang: The Game from Far Out Toys, is the high-intensity, randomized memory game where you must match the correct food cards to eating sounds.
Press the burger button to get a Mukbang sound – could be a slurp, crunch, belch and more! Turn over five cards and keep only the ones that match the sound – but remember the ones you turn over because you may need them later! If you get a belching sound it is time to reshuffle the cards! The first player to collect 7 cards wins. Includes 1 electronic Mukbang gaming unit with colorful lights and sounds, and 35 food cards.
The game launched recently on Amazon for a MSRP of $24.99. It is designed for players six years old and up, but it is fun for the whole family -- kids and adults alike.
About Far Out Toys
Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the toy industry, with a mission to innovate to the outer reaches. Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with inventors, global distributors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch brands across categories - including vehicles, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.
