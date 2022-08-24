Attorney General Paxton released the following statement after a federal judge sided with the Texas Attorney General and issued an injunction to stop the Biden Administration from using the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) to force Texas hospitals and doctors to perform abortions:

“The court’s decision to side with Texas is a crucial step in preventing Joe Biden and his radical pro-abortion Administration from breaking the law and threatening our entire healthcare industry by withholding federal funds. We’re not going to allow left-wing bureaucrats in Washington to transform our hospitals and emergency rooms into walk-in abortion clinics, and the decision last night proves what we knew all along: the law is on our side. No matter how many backdoors Joe Biden attempts to go through to illegally force abortions in Texas, I will fight back to defend our pro-life laws and Texas mothers and children.”

The judge’s decision’s comes after Paxton filed the initial lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services in mid-July and moved for an injunction in early August.

“The Court concludes that the Guidance extends beyond EMTALA’s authorizing text in three ways: it discards the requirement to consider the welfare of unborn children when determining how to stabilize a pregnant woman; it claims to preempt state laws notwithstanding explicit provisions to the contrary; and it impermissibly interferes with the practice of medicine in violation of the Medicare Act,” the court stated in its decision.

