Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition for writ of mandamus in the Texas Supreme Court to prevent the City of Dallas from assisting the State Fair of Texas in enforcing a firearms ban that would unlawfully prohibit Texans who are licensed to carry from exercising their rights.

In August 2024, Attorney General Paxton sent a notice letter to the City of Dallas and the State Fair of Texas warning that the firearms ban was unlawful and then sued to stop the ban from taking effect. A district court denied the Office of the Attorney General’s motion for a temporary injunction against the ban, prompting an appeal to the 15th Court of Appeals. The court denied the request for relief pending appeal, and Attorney General Paxton immediately challenged the decision in the Texas Supreme Court.

The City of Dallas owns Fair Park and leases the property to the State Fair of Texas, a nonprofit organization, for the management of the annual event. Earlier this year, the State Fair announced that it would be banning people with license to carry permits from exercising their rights at Fair Park. Such a policy directly violates state law which permits licensed gun owners to carry in places owned or leased by governmental entities unless otherwise prohibited by law.

“The City of Dallas and the State Fair of Texas cannot nullify state law by banning firearms. And a government entity cannot contract away our rights by offloading this policy to a private entity. Texans who are licensed to carry have a right to defend themselves, and I will fight every step of the way to protect it,” said Attorney General Paxton.

To read the filing, click here.