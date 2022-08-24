TEXAS HOUSE MEMBERS JOIN REPRESENTATIVE PARKER IN COMMEMORATING UKRAINIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY AND CONDEMNING RUSSIAN INVASION AND WAR OF AGGRESSION



by: Rep. Parker, Tan

08/24/2022

Austin, TX – Today, State Representative Tan Parker authored a Resolution commending the proud and courageous Ukrainian people celebrating their 31st Independence Day on August 24, 2022.

“It is important that our Ukrainian allies know Texas always stands with them in their fight for freedom and sovereignty. Thirty-one years ago Ukraine rejected totalitarianism and reclaimed its destiny — declaring independence. Now, three decades later, Ukrainians find themselves fighting off the unprovoked, unjust, and horrific Russian invasion of their homeland," said Representative Parker.

"Texans believe deeply in freedom and the right of self-governance, and Ukraine has demonstrated a shared commitment to these democratic ideals over the past three decades. Today we join our stalwart ally against tyranny in celebration of their independence," Representative Parker added.

Representative Parker was joined by his colleagues in the Texas House of Representatives as signatories to the Resolution, and will be presenting an official copy to the Ukrainian Consulate in Houston today.



