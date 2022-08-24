K-Food captured the taste buds of Gen Z in the U.S. at KCON 2022 LA
Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Los Angeles branch participated in KCON 2022 LA, operating a K-Food promotional booth called “K-Street Table.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Los Angeles branch (hereafter, aT Center LA) announced that they participated in the "KCON 2022 LA" at the LA Convention Center from August 19 to 21, operating a K-Food consumer experience promotional booth called “K-Street Table.”
The KCON 2022 LA event, which was held in-person for the first time since 2019, is a large-scale Hallyu cultural event where local Generation Z interested in Korean culture can engage in the Korean culture, ranging from K-Pop, food, beauty, and fashion.
About 9,000 Gen Z and millenials visited the K-Street Table booth and tasted Korea's most representative street foods, such as Tteokbokki, Gimbap, and Bungeoppang. In addition, Korean-American influencers introduced the charm of healthy and delicious K-Food in a friendly manner.
In addition to “K-street food,” aT center LA introduced HMR (Home Meal Replacement) products, snacks, and noodles which have been popular among the younger generation lately. More importantly, aT Center LA also introduced pears, kimchi, and traditional fermented product (Jang) to the attendees to revitalize the K-Food consumption boom in conjunction with the K-Culture prominence in the U.S.
Megan, who participated in KCON for the first time this year, said, "It was so nice to experience Tteokbokki that my favorite idol likes to eat," adding, "In addition to Tteokbokki, I will buy and eat various K-Foods I tried at today's event."
Min Ho Kim, President of aT Center LA said, “After this event at KCON 2022 LA, we are more motivated than ever to greatly spread the K-Food consumption among the younger generation in the U.S.,” and "We will make active efforts to help U.S. consumers access K-Food anywhere through continuous promotional marketing activities."
