bb.q Chicken and Milkis Deliver a Bold Taste of K-Food in Times Square

Visitors fill Times Square as Milkis lights up the iconic One Times Square screen during a special event on July 14, 2025. bb.q Chicken celebrates its 30th anniversary with a massive digital billboard in Times Square, drawing crowds during the July 14, 2025 K-Food event. An event attendee enjoys bb.q Chicken and Milkis during the “Spicy Meets Smooth” activation in Times Square, capturing the moment as part of the interactive campaign.

bb.q Chicken and Milkis drew 200,000+ to Times Square for a one-day K-Food pop-up celebrating bold spice, creamy fizz, and Korean flavor culture.

I never thought spicy Korean chicken and a creamy soda would go so well together — it was the most unexpected and fun flavor combo I’ve tried in a long time.” — Emily Johnson, event attendee

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean fried chicken giant bb.q Chicken and Korea’s No. 1 creamy fizz Milkis successfully teamed up to deliver an unforgettable K-Food experience at Times Square, drawing over 200,000 visitors to a one-day activation that blended flavor, culture, and interactivity. Centered around the theme “Spicy Meets Smooth,” the event highlighted the unexpectedly perfect harmony between Korea’s bold, spicy flavors and the creamy, refreshing taste of Milkis — a pairing that captured both curiosity and praise from attendees.The event featured on-site sampling and immersive activations that showcased the two brands’ distinct appeal. Guests responded enthusiastically to the combination of bold Korean-style chicken and Milkis’ creamy fizz, calling it “surprisingly perfect” and “a unique flavor experience.”Celebrating its 30th anniversary, bb.q Chicken continues to expand its presence in the U.S., known for its high-quality, crispy texture and flavor-forward sauces like the spicy-sweet Secret Sauce Chicken, which aligns with the rising American trend toward spicy food.Meanwhile, Milkis, a creamy fizz with a smooth, milky base, has been gaining traction as a next-generation global beverage. Its compatibility with diverse food pairings is helping fuel its growing distribution across U.S. retail channels.The activation extended beyond simple product sampling, featuring branded video content on the One Times Square screen and a range of interactive consumer engagements. The campaign drove substantial organic reach, with hundreds of user-generated posts and videos boosting brand visibility across the U.S.This collaboration signals a broader U.S. expansion for both brands, starting with a limited co-branded release for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 . bb.q and Milkis will continue introducing creative ways for global audiences to experience Korean food culture.

