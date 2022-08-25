Olasimbo Sojinrin Named Chief Operating Officer of Solar Sister
Country Director Nigeria, Olasimbo Sojinrin has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Solar Sister global group of companies effective 09/01/2022.
Ms. Sojinrin is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results and builds effective and joyful teams.”WASHINGTON, DC AND LAGOS, NIGERIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Sister today announced that Country Director Solar Sister Nigeria, Olasimbo Sojinrin, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Solar Sister global group of companies, effective September 1, 2022.
Ms. Sojinrin is an eight-year veteran of Solar Sister and has served as Nigeria Country Manager and Nigeria Country Director since joining in 2014. Ms. Sojinrin will bring her expertise and dynamic presence to manage all of Solar Sister’s operations across the African continent. In her new role, she will be responsible for day-to-day operations throughout Solar Sister—with executive oversight of the Company’s product development and management, sales and marketing, customer operations, and program innovation in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya.
“Simbo is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results and builds effective and joyful teams,” said Katherine Lucey, Chief Executive Officer, Solar Sister. “Over the past eight years, Simbo has accomplished great things as the leader of Solar Sister Nigeria. She has created a successful and growing last-mile distribution business, impacted the lives of thousands of local women entrepreneurs through the delivery of customized training and support, established Solar Sister as a vital presence in the Nigerian energy access community, and built a strong team and strong partnerships that will continue to thrive into the future.”
Ms. Sojinrin is a lifelong advocate for young people and women. She has worked as a Director at the Women’s Consortium of Nigeria (WOCON), and Manager at the British Council, leading multiple youth climate change projects, including Connecting Classrooms and Green Clubs. As Manager of the UNDP / Bank of Industry Access to Renewable Energy project, she trained policymakers and led advocacy for a renewable energy policy at Nigeria’s federal and state level.
Ms. Sojinrin is the current President of the Women’s Consortium of Nigeria. She has presented at national and international forums, including the UN’s Commission on Science and Technology, speaker at the Women’s Leadership session, NaplesNext Ideas Festival, Naples, Florida 2020, and speaker and moderator at the 2019 and 2022 SEforAll Forums. Ms. Sojinrin is the winner of the 2017 Ruhr Summit, 2016 Woman in Energy awardee by Nigerian Energy Forum, a 2015 Emerging Leader at TechWomen, and an adviser to the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria. She holds a degree in Urban and Regional Planning and Masters in Public and International Affairs from the University of Lagos.
About Solar Sister: Solar Sister drives impact by investing in women’s clean energy businesses in off-grid communities in Africa. Solar Sister eradicates extreme energy poverty by empowering African women with economic opportunity, providing essential services and training that enable women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses. Solar Sister is a climate solution that also improves human well-being, boosts equity, and helps usher in prosperity for people in sub-Saharan Africa who are least responsible for the climate crisis. To date, over 7,400 Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have reached over three million people with clean energy access. Products sold by Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have eliminated over 946,763 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. www.solarsister.org
