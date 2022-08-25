NAFS APPOINTS NEW CEO TASKED WITH THE REORGANIZATION OF THE COMPANY
North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) today announces a leadership and corporate shakeup, under the guidance of Mr. Kurt Pfluger effective immediately, and replacing Mr. Franjose Yglesias, who has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and will assume the role of CTO. Mr. Pfluger comes to NAFS with over 20 years experience as a technology Company Founder and CEO and 8 years experience in Blockchain, DeFi, FinTech, Web 3.0.
Mr. Frank Yglesias, of NAFS commented, "I am delighted to welcome Mr. Pfluger and I can think of no one better to lead NAFS; Kurt’s broad-based experience in business management and his extensive leadership experience across both strategic and operational functions in the technology industry, will lead NAFS into a new era." Additionally, Mr. Pfluger stated, "I’m honored and grateful to lead NAFS into the exciting and vast opportunities that are available in the Web 3.0 sector, my immediate goals are to bring shareholder value and grow the company to the vision and potential that we have.”
ABOUT NAFS
North America Frac Sand, Inc., is a decentralized finance (DeFi) holding company that actively seeks to drive investments into worldwide industry leading DeFi companies, contributing to the continued development and expansion of the world's leading DeFi projects. The Company will look to identify investment opportunities in the high growth DeFi sector within Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company will focus on investments in DeFi, or decentralized finance otherwise known as open finance, a disruptive technology that uses the blockchain technology to create lower cost, more efficient and secure way of providing services.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
FRANJOSE YGLESIAS
North America Frac Sand, Inc.
