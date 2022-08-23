2022-08-23 14:20:41.277 Last-Minute Lotto Purchase Leads to $7.5 Million Jackpot

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Lotto ticket just minutes before the drawing was the sole winner of a $7.5 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service & Wash, 981 S. Skinker Blvd. in St. Louis, on Aug. 10. 

“I wasn’t going to buy a ticket, but I just thought, ‘My God, it’s $7.5 million. I think I should,’” the winner shared.

“I’ve been playing the Lotto for a long time,” she added. “I buy Quick Pick tickets, but I also choose my own numbers.”

The jackpot-winning ticket used specially chosen “lucky” numbers and matched all six Lotto numbers drawn on Aug. 10 – 1, 12, 17, 23, 31 and 36.

“That night, I’d heard that someone won, but I didn’t want to check my tickets,” she recalled. “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it!”

She was so surprised she woke up her husband to share the good news.

“Our two daughters will be getting married,” she laughed when asked about her plans for the winnings. “So that will be perfect for the weddings.”

Since 1986, a total of 268 Lotto jackpot winners have won more than $800 million in total jackpot prizes. Lotto is an in-state Draw Game, with drawings held every Wednesday and Saturday evening at 8:59 p.m.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis City won more than $61.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $4.7 million went to education programs in the county.

