New language would require parties in juvenile delinquency and civil commitment proceedings to go to court for hearings instead of appearing remotely. The Judicial Council and county sheriffs say that's a bad idea.
Aug 24, 2022
You just read:
Hostile Amendments Threaten Bill to Extend Remote Access to Courts
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.