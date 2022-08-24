Easing confidentiality rules among proposed CJP changes

(Subscription required) The state Commission on Judicial Performance proposed amendments to misconduct investigation rules, including measures that would ease confidentiality requirements in formal proceedings, eliminate staff inquiries for less serious offenses in favor of full preliminary investigations and allow judges to contest advisory letters by appearing before the commission.
