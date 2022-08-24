Route 51 Rochester-Beaver Bridge Ramp Inspection Thursday in Rochester

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from the Rochester-Beaver Bridge (Route 51) to Route 65 in Rochester Borough, Beaver County, will occur Thursday, August 25 weather permitting.

Lane shifts will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the Rochester-Beaver Bridge to Route 65 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The ramp will remain open at all times.

Crews from Mackin Engineering and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

