Route 8 Traffic Counter Installation Thursday in Hampton Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is
announcing traffic counter installation on Route 8 in Hampton Township,
Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, August 25 weather permitting.
Traffic counter installation requiring two traffic stoppages of 10 minutes or less will occur on Route 8 between Wildwood Road and Anderson Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Please use caution when traveling in the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
