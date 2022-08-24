Route 8 Traffic Counter Installation Thursday in Hampton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic counter installation on Route 8 in Hampton Township, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, August 25 weather permitting.



Traffic counter installation requiring two traffic stoppages of 10 minutes or less will occur on Route 8 between Wildwood Road and Anderson Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

Please use caution when traveling in the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

