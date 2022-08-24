Submit Release
Crowell Named to the Commission

DAVID CROWELL NAMED AS COMMISSIONER TO
TENNESSEE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION 

Nashville, Tennessee – (August 25, 2022) Commissioner David Crowell has been appointed to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission by Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The appointment of Mr. Crowell to the Commission will bring the regulatory board’s leadership to seven members.

Commissioner Crowell recently retired from Shelbyville Power, Water and Sewerage System after serving 37 years in various roles, including as accountant, office manager, assistant general manager, and as the utility’s General Manager, a position he held for 21 years. Commissioner Crowell’s earlier work experience also includes serving as sales tax auditor for the State of Tennessee and staff accountant with Winnett Associates CPA Firm.

“We wholeheartedly welcome Commissioner Crowell to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission,” says Commission Chairman Herbert Hilliard. “His vast industry experience will undoubtedly be of benefit in the work that we do and for the consumers and providers that we serve.”

Commissioner Crowell is an active member in his community, serving as Chairman of the Shelbyville/Bedford County Industrial Development Board and Chairman of the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration Board. He is a former Board Member of the Shelbyville/Bedford County Chamber of Commerce, a former Board Member of the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association, a former Board Member of Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association, a former Board Member of the Central Service Association, and a former Board Member of the Bedford County Joint Economic Development Board.

“David Crowell’s knowledge on all issues involving public utilities, as well as his extensive experience with Shelbyville Power, Water & Sewage makes him the ideal person to serve on the Tennessee Public Utility Commission,” said Speaker Sexton. “I appreciate David’s willingness to answer the call to serve, and I know he will be an effective leader whose addition will greatly benefit the Commission and our state.”

“Appointing David to the Commission will further bolster the critical work performed by this body, says Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh. “We believe he’s well suited for the important work the Commission performs.”

Commissioner Crowell received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University and resides in Shelbyville with his wife Tammy.

