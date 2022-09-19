NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK UNWRAPS THE TRUE SPIRIT OF HALLOWEEN
TRICK OR TREAT, ALISTAIR GRAY by Lindy Ryan
Spooky, thought-provoking, and beautifully produced—a true Halloween classic in the making.”UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the style of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Lemony Snicket’s The Dark, a young boy, after leaving a school carnival that feels more silly than spooky, learns about the true spirit of Halloween.
— Dr. Jen Harrison, The Children's Book Review
That’s the storyline for the just-released TRICK OR TREAT, ALISTAIR GRAY (Black Spot Books), an award-winning picture book by Lindy Ryan and now an award-winning animated short film featuring narration by Mister Sam Shearon.
In the book, Alistair Gray loves Halloween. When he attends his school Halloween carnival, he is disappointed to see his favorite night of the year has turned more silly than scary—all treats and no tricks.
But when he wanders alone into the dark the night before Hallow’s Eve, Alistair meets a spooky new friend that teaches him the holiday is about fun and of fright…and that there’s more than one way to celebrate Halloween.
The book, geared for young readers ages 5 to 7, is already receiving high praise. It was cited with an Honorable Mention in the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards and won 1st Place in the Chanticleer International Book Awards’ Little Peeps division for children’s books.
“An excellent edition for any Halloween collection, to pair with a lesson on the holiday's origins or about managing expectations. Will send enjoyable chills down the spine,” says School Library Journal.
Diane Donovan at Midwest Book Review calls it "a delightful blend of fantasy, revelation, and spooky encounters with a message in this study about changing interpretations of Halloween and horror."
TRICK OR TREAT, ALISTAIR GRAY is available in print, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lindy Miller Ryan is an award-winning author, editor, short-film director, and professor. Prior to her career in academia, Ryan was co-founder of Radiant Advisors, a business intelligence research and advisory firm, where, as Research Director then Chief Operations Officer, she led the company’s research and data enablement practice for clients that included 21st Century Fox Films, Warner Bros., and Disney. Ryan is currently a full-time professor at Rutgers University, where her research focuses on the intersection of data science, visual analysis, and storytelling. She also supports Western State Connecticut’s MFA writing program as guest faculty to mentor aspiring writers working in their second genre.
In 2017, Ryan founded Black Spot Books, an award-winning independent small press, specializing in horror and dark fantasy, where she maintains her role as President after the company was acquired in 2019 by Vesuvian Media Group. Ryan served from 2020 to 2022 on the Board of Directors for the Independent Book Publishers Association and was named one of Publishers Weekly‘s 2020 Star Watch Honorees. Currently, she is the co-chair of the Horror Writers Association Publishers Council. Ryan is the dedicated lit reviewer at Rue Morgue, the world’s leading horror in culture and entertainment brand. She was named one of horror's most masterful anthology curators, alongside Ellen Datlow and Christopher Golden. Her debut horror novel, Bless Your Heart, is forthcoming from St. Martin’s Press/Minotaur Books.
Ryan grew up cutting her teeth on Goosebumps and universal monsters, and counts Anne Rice, Grady Hendrix, and Neil Gaiman among her favorite authors. She has published numerous academic texts, including analytics textbooks, journal articles, and book chapters, and also writes clean, seasonal romance under the name Lindy Miller, where her books have been adapted for screen. Visit http://www.lindymillerryan.com.
