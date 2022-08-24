Submit Release
TORQ Sports Strikes Deal With Blast Motion, Industry-Leading Hardware Manufacturer

TORQ Sports and Blast Motion are further developing a newly formed partnership between the two corporations to take effect today.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After extended discussions, TORQ Sports has found its long-desired hardware partner in Blast Motion, the premier swing analysis company. This partnership will allow both companies to continue pushing the envelope of data, media, and sports.

Jake Baer, the president and founder of TORQ Sports, created a brand around synthesizing data with sport to bring amateur athletics into the digital age. In less than a year, his mission to put amateur baseball online has become a disruptive force in the livestreaming and recruiting world across all sports. High schools, private organizations, and travel teams are all lining up to become a part of the TORQ Sports ecosystem. Their flagship full-service suite includes individualized highlights for athletes with curated footage and data, which streamlines the training and scouting process.

Baer had the following comments on how Blast Motion will factor into the continued success of the company: “We are receiving new customer inquiries after every game with a TORQ livestream because coaches, parents, and players all immediately recognize the value the service provides. Partnering with Blast Motion is the next step in providing the highest quality experience that will unlock the full potential from every player using our system.”

Blast Motion shares this emphasis on personalized feedback with real value. It has developed proprietary sensors, algorithms, and analysis programs to quantify the complex motion of a swing into discrete data. This allows player mechanics to be objectively measured, compared, and revised in training, improving performance on the field.

TORQ is looking to leverage this new partnership with their proven experience to grow into other Blast Motion sports. They have already begun laying the groundwork to open a state-of-the-art TORQ Golf Academy based in Los Angeles, with Blast Motion analytics used at the core to generate swing metrics and guide instruction from expert trainers.

