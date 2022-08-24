Work scheduled to begin on I-29 in Fargo this week

FARGO, N.D. – Maintenance is scheduled to begin later this week on Interstate 29 from north of 19th Avenue North to south of 52nd Avenue South. Work will be paused throughout the weekend and is expected to be complete by late next week.



The project includes maintenance of existing markings along with the addition of more shadow markings. Shadow markings are black lines placed behind the traditional white lines on the roadway.



Lane closures will alternate during daytime hours. Speeds will be reduced throughout the work zone.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

