Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist to meet defence ministers from Finland and Norway

SWEDEN, August 24 - On 25 August, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will travel to Finland to meet Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen and Norway’s Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

Mr Hultqvist and Mr Kaikkonen will discuss bilateral Swedish-Finnish defence cooperation and the ongoing NATO accession process.

In conjuction with the bilateral meeting with Mr Kaikkonen, a meeting will be held between Mr Hulqvist, Mr Haikkonen and Mr Arild Gram concerning the trilateral defence cooperation between Sweden, Finland and Norway. During their meeting, the ministers will discuss the security situation in the neighbourhood and strengthening the defence of their shared regions such as the Cap of the North.

There will be time for interviews; please contact Press Secretary Ulrika Langels.