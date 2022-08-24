Westminster / DUI, DLS, FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/21/2022 at approximately 3:27 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reservoir Road, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS, FIPO

ACCUSED: Jennifer Dupuis (DOB: 03/05/1985)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle that crashed on Reservoir Road in Weathersfield. The occupants took off on foot. Troopers responded and later identified the operator as Jennifer Dupuis (34). Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Dupuis was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Dupuis was processed at the Westminster barracks and later released with a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2020 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.