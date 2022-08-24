TCEQ approves fines totaling $126,470

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $126,470 against 13 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one municipal solid waste, three municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank, and four public water system.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement categories: one industrial hazardous waste.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2022.