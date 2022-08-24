Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Named One of PARCEL Magazine’s Hot Companies for 2022-2023
This year’s list of Hot Companies in the supply chain and logistics space has hit the digital shelves, and it’s turning heads.SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, PARCEL Magazine releases their Hot Companies list, highlighting businesses in the supply chain and logistics space that are making waves and helping people everywhere keep things moving.
Now, for the 4th year in a row, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions has once again been named to that list. The thirty nine companies profiled represent a diverse stratum of business and supply chain solutions, from warehouse automation providers to carrier pricing experts. Zero Down’s own contributions to the logistics industry include supply chain optimization, transportation management systems, business intelligence, parcel/freight audit, and claims filing. Looking to truly earn their ‘Hot Company’ moniker, Zero Down recently responded to the increasing demands placed on business supply chains by updating their proprietary technology suite, Freight Optics, making the platform more robust and user friendly.
If you or your company is looking to keep up in these fast-moving times, make sure you browse PARCEL’s latest Hot Companies listing for strategic partners that can help. And, if you would like to learn more about one of the hottest logistics companies on the market, reach out to Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions for a Free Consult today!
About Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions:
Founded in 2003 by CEO and President Brad McBride, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions, and its proprietary technology partner, FreightOptics, have worked tirelessly to level the playing field in the supply chain and logistics space. Leveraging expert industry knowledge and cutting-edge technological innovation, ZDSCS prides itself on providing actionable business insights and transparent monetary savings to clients of all shapes and sizes, across all modes.
You Can Be Better. We Can Help.
Jon Windham
Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions
+ 1-800-785-7959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn