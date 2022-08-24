Composer Charles Xavier To Release Ambient Solo Piano Album “Pandemic Piano” on Sept. 9, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco composer and recording artist the Xman aka Charles Xavier is releasing an ambient/melodic/neo-jazz album titled “Pandemic Piano” on September 9, 2022. The music speaks for itself… It’s new age ambient piano music that Charles will perform as he crosses the country and live streams the tour.
He will continue his Xman drama with the first single titled “When I Think Of You” (Dolby Atmos mix by immersive mix engineer McKay Garner) on July 29th. The second Atmos single titled “Sexual Vibration Chakra” will be released on August 19th.
Says Charles, “I was creating out of my comfort zone. I improvised each morning after I had awakened from my unconscious dark shadow and I recorded endless loops of anguish & despair. I was capturing the moment until I was able to release my darkness with loving light through this piano. Isn’t that what every artist strives for? To capture our souls on fire, so that we can present to our audience the true essence of our art, engage our listeners in our battles, our conflicts with egos that are present in every man. There’s a magic in our madness as human creatures that the superior beings that control the universe cannot predict or prescribe into…. DIG.”
Encouraging meditation, relaxation, and mindfulness, these songs are a perfect introduction to Charles Xavier!
Says Charles, “I present this new set of songs recorded during the pandemic and throughout its current state of osmosis, separation, disruption, disdain and frustration from our being separated from our commutative, tribal, creative souls. This living project began as the last six albums have but quickly took shape into a life changing force all-encompassing into oneself. I exist now as a solo human being drifting across America…”
Ambient solo piano music by composer/percussionist/sound designer Charles Xavier. “Pandemic Piano” is sometimes spontaneous, then magically serene, dipping into quadrants of clarity then unspoken shifting moods, pain then dreams, dreams then gain. Different pianist, different speed. It’s worth a listen.
What’s next for Charles….
The show “ELLA ACROSS AMERICA” is a real-time docudrama about a Composer/musician/post-production director who separates from his wife after 30 years, he leaves a thriving Silicon Valley Suburbia named San Bruno with his dog Ella, a spiritual breed of a dog Great Pyrenees, then he travels cross country in a specially equipped RV van for capturing streaming media.
The short synopsis: “One man, one dog, one piano. He decides to leave California after his marriage ends, so he buys an RV, then sets out to explore 5,000 miles while busking & performing ACROSS AMERICA…
In closing Charles has this to say, “Live in the present! A year ago I never would have predicted this tour to happen.”
Composer – Musician - Producer
Charles Xavier, aka “The Xman,” is a visionary producer, composer, electronic musician, and percussionist based in the Bay Area. He has been the seeking force to build something new for multiple businesses and endeavors in the music and recording industries for the past 30 years.
About Happy Note Records
Happy Note Records is a multifaceted entertainment company that is currently developing its musical production capabilities so that the business can promote the music of its featured artist Charles Xavier from the onset of its formalized operations. The business produces artist tracks and downloadable media for each production completed by the business. HNR is designed to be a full-service record label, promotion, and distribution company, focused initially on the career of Charles Xavier, a San Francisco-based, nationally touring musician, with the future potential for the label to apply this business model to other “up and coming” and “established” recording artists.
Listen to “Pandemic Piano Collage” by Charles Xavier: https://soundcloud.com/charlesxavier/pandemic-piano-collage-2021-charles-xavier
The JazzSummit PLAYLIST: The two piano videos starting the playlist link below gives the listener a visual idea of the two directions the album leans towards: Ambient piano and electronic FX piano. From “Cristi to Bosco” shows the creative music side. Also the localization twist Charles added to his production work. Then some live shows at festivals and venues. https://bit.ly/JazzSummitPlaylist2022
To purchase the new single: https://music.apple.com/us/album/when-i-think-of-you-single/1634449086
To purchase the album on BandCamp Sept. 9th: https://charlesxavierjr.bandcamp.com/album/pandemic-piano
The album will be available at Bandcamp, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital stores on the web on the release date of September 9th.
For more information:
https://www.facebook.com/charlesxavierxman
http://www.twitter.com/charlesxavierjr
www.youtube.com/charlesxavier
www.soundcloud.com/charlesxavier
https://www.reverbnation.com/label/happynoterecords
https://www.instagram.com/charlesxavierjr/
www.myspace.com/thexman
Press inquiries:
Billy James
For more information:
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com