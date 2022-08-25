Neurocognitive disease management leader, ViewMind Inc., announces the opening of ViewMind Labs
The Neuroscience Group of the University of Antioquia, Colombia has become the location for the first global ViewMind Labs.
One of the most important areas in the fight against Alzheimer’s is Biomarkers innovation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ViewMind and welcome them to our center.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViewMind is excited to announce the opening of ViewMind Labs at one of the most highly regarded centers of excellence globally for research and clinical studies on neurodegenerative disorders, the Neuroscience Group of the University of Antioquia, Medellín, Colombia, founded and led by Francisco Lopera M.D..
— Francisco Lopera M.D.
The Neurosciences Group of the University of Antioquia identified the highest concentration of early-onset Alzheimer’s in the world due to the genetic mutation E280A-PSEN1. The population carrying this gene unavoidably develop Alzheimer’s in their 40’s and 50’s. Since the affected families are well documented and followed, it is a highly coveted population for drug and biomarker related clinical studies. The Alzheimer’s pathology starts around 20 years before clinical symptoms and the disease is typically diagnosed today in the later stages of neurodegeneration.
Some of the largest Familial populations in world for other neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s and Huntingdon’s disease have also been identified and are closely followed by The Neurosciences Group. ViewMind’s solutions will be available for studies across a range of neurological diseases.
“One of the most important areas in the fight against Alzheimer’s is Biomarkers innovation”, said Dr. Lopera, “The need to identifying asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients early, in a scalable, affordable, accessible way, independent of age, culture, and education cannot be emphasized strongly enough. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ViewMind and welcome them to our center.”
A new Cognitive Biomarker supported by ViewMind’s AI technology detects specific neurocognitive features of dementia years before such pathological changes become detectable via traditional forms of assessment or lead to concerns in affected individuals. The results of a study that were undertaken at the Universidad de Antioquia were presented at AAIC2022 in August 2022 by Dr Mario Parra M.D..
“We are excited to be collaborating with Dr. Lopera and The Neuroscience Group of the University of Antioquia, one of the most highly regarded groups in the field of Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative disease research and clinical studies globally”, said Mark Edwards, CEO of ViewMind Inc.
About ViewMind:
@ViewMind is a digital health and artificial intelligence company that provides clinically validated solutions with high precision for the identification and tracking of sub-clinical progression of neurodegenerative diseases, objective data about the relative efficacy of treatment over-time in support of evidence-based disease management for neurological diseases.
For more information, visit: https://www.viewmind.com/.
James Hardy
Sermelo
+44 20 7557 4332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
CBSNews video about neurodegenerative diseases featuring ViewMind