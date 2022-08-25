Submit Release
Legacy Traditional Schools Celebrates the 15th Anniversary of its Founding

Legacy Traditional Schools 15 Year Anniversary

Flag Ceremony at Legacy Traditional School - Cibolo

The public, tuition-free charter school district will host special events and celebrations at all of its campuses on Sept. 1, 2022.

What remains constant is Legacy's well-rounded, back-to-basics approach to education that continues to shape who we are as a community and propel us into the future.”
— Nicole Kirkley, Chief Academic Officer
CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September marks the 15th anniversary of the founding of Legacy Traditional Schools and to commemorate the historic milestone, the Arizona-based school district will host special events and celebrations at all of its campuses. Over the course of the year, stories of educators who have been with Legacy from the very start will be highlighted.

In 2007, the first Legacy Traditional Schools campus in Maricopa, Arizona opened its doors to just over 500 students and their families who were seeking an educational environment for their children in which academic excellence, highly-effective educators, and a supportive school community were at the forefront. Today, more than 28,000 students are benefitting from a public and tuition-free education at 28 schools in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

“Much has changed at Legacy Traditional Schools since the early days, but what remains constant is its well-rounded, back-to-basics approach to education that continues to shape who we are as a community and propel us into the future,” said Chief Academic Officer Nicole Kirkley. “This milestone is an opportunity for our school communities to come together to reflect on the successes of our past while recognizing the many teachers, administrators, and staff who work tirelessly toward an even greater future for our students.”

Legacy Traditional Schools will host teachers, staff, and community members at its Arizona, Nevada, and Texas schools for a special 15th-anniversary celebration during their morning Flag Ceremonies on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

About Legacy Traditional Schools (LTS)
Legacy Traditional Schools believes there is no limit to what a student can achieve with a great education. Our non-profit network of tuition-free, A-rated public charter schools was founded on this principle, and it underlies our mission to educate lifelong learners and develop engaged citizens. Every Legacy Traditional School features a rigorous, well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, and extensive athletics and extracurricular activities. In 2022-2023, we are educating more than 28,000 students across 28 campuses in Arizona (Greater Phoenix, northwest Tucson, Maricopa, and Casa Grande), Nevada (North Las Vegas, Southwest Las Vegas, and Henderson), and Texas (Greater San Antonio). Learn more at www.legacytraditional.org.

Sean Amir
Legacy Traditional Schools
+1 480-710-5266
