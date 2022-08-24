Save The Date Baaadu 3-Day Experience in Inglewood, CA: Accepting Submissions Music, Fashion, Films, Business Forum
Accepting Vendors, Sponsor Partners, Volunteers and more
I am so humbly excited to present such an awesome INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE right here in the beautiful City of Inglewood.”INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BAAADU Festival - Bridging African Americans & African Diaspora Unity Festival
— KimiRhochelle, BAAADU USA Dir & Business Strategist
Congo 🇨🇩 Cameroun 🇨🇲 Angola 🇦🇴 Afrique du Sud 🇿🇦 Sénégal 🇸🇳 Zambie 🇿🇲 Rwanda 🇷🇼 Burundi 🇧🇮 Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮 Ouganda 🇺🇬 Turquie 🇹🧷 🇷 Brésil Belgique 🇪 France 🇫🇷
Accepting Submissions: movie, fashion, music, business forum, vendors
SUBMIT NOW CLICK HERE: https://bit.ly/BAAADUsubmissions
~~~
The 1st annual BRIDGING AFRICAN AMERICANS AND THE AFRICAN DIASPORA UNITY FESTIVAL also known as BAAADU Festival takes place in the beautiful City of Inglewood. The BAAADU FESTIVAL is an annual 3-day extravaganza celebrating and showcasing the different and creative identities of people through the prism of arts, film, music, and fashion across the African diaspora and the United States of America. This festival commemorates the historical roots and rich diversity of African Americans and Africans by showcasing the enormous variety of cultural experiences of music, performing arts, and entertainment while cultivating economic empowerment and networking opportunities.
BAAADU is accepting submissions for Movies (including Shorts), Music/Artists, Fashion Designers, and the Arts (all mediums). We are also offering Vendor Opportunities and seeking Volunteers.
For more information, go to www.baaadufestival.com
-------------
Hello and welcome to the 1st Annual BRIDGING AFRICAN AMERICANS AND THE AFRICAN DIASPORA UNITY FESTIVAL (the BAAADU FESTIVAL, also known as BAAADU Festival Inc.). We are honored to share our mission and history with you as part of this noble endeavor to bring countries and cultures closer together within Africa's heritage. This year's event will capture the spirit of coming together to celebrate diversity and pay tribute to the homeland.
"I am so humbly excited to present such an awesome INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE right here in the beautiful City of Inglewood. All the African Cultures throughout the City and Los Angeles Counties will emerge into a fabulous melting pot of authentic Music, Fashion, Art, and more. As the BAAADU USA Public Relations Dir & Business Strategist, I welcome MEDIA, NEWS, BLOGGERS, TV, NEWSPAPERS to be a part of this HISTORIC and monumental experience!", KimiRhochelle Porter
The BAAADU FESTIVAL is an annual 3-day extravaganza celebrating and showcasing the different and creative identities of people across the United States of America and Africa and the diaspora across the prism of arts, culture, and heritage. This festival commemorates the historical roots and rich diversity of African Americans and Africans from across the diaspora by showcasing the enormous variety of cultural experiences of music, performing arts, health, education, entertainment, politics, environment, community engagement, economic empowerment, networking opportunities, and nutrition while providing a vibrant market rich in goods and raw materials from all over the world.
3-DAY EXPERIENCE:
Friday, October 29, 2022 / 10am – 4pm
1. Baaadu Business Forum
Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX
5985 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
The BAAADU Business Forum
Network with various companies from around the world.
Meet industry Titans from a variety of sectors in healthcare, education, finance, emerging markets and entertainment.
Opportunities for economic empowerment and e-commerce.
Individual workshops are offered for targeted group discussions.
2. Premier My Movie-A Hollywood Cinematic Experience
(TBD - quota upon participation)
The BAAADU festival also offers the opportunity to screen your film in a top-notch theater in Los Angeles, California.
Join us on our dedicated journey to support, develop and present beautiful stories from around the world on the big screen.
Saturday, October 30, 2022 / 10am – 8pm
1st Annual BAAADU Festival
Jr. Park (known as Centinela Park)
700 Warren Ln, Inglewood, CA 90302
*FREE / Private Cabanas & VIP Seats are avail.
The 1st Annual BAAADU Festival
The BAAADU festival is considered the vanguard of many cultural events to come. It will be an opportunity to share the multitude of talents and skills that are ingrained in our rich culture. The festival will rekindle awareness and acceptance of diversity.
This year’s festival theme will focus on capturing creativity and amplifying the voices of people across continents. We will create pathways to reimagine African and African American identities alongside thought-leaders and celebrities in the arts, culture, and the community. Spend the day with us as we invite you into our home.
This festival commemorates historical roots and rich diversity by showcasing the enormous variety of cultural experiences from music, performing arts, health, education, entertainment, politics, environment, community engagement, economic empowerment, networking commerce opportunities and nutrition as well as providing a vibrant marketplace rich in goods and commodities from around the world.
BAAADU Festival is a traveling festival bringing our message of unity around the world.
Sunday, October 31, 2022 / 5am – 11pm
Charted Bus Day Trip to Las Vegas
Pick up and drop off location:
Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX
5985 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Day-Trip to Las Vegas
Known as the ultimate playground, the city is colorful and vibrant, making it an ideal destination for various travelers looking to explore its entertainment and cuisine.
The Las Vegas strip, one of the most famous streets in the world, is always buzzing. Home to many hotels like the Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the Stratosphere, the Strip also offers endless food and drink options, not to mention a chance to win try your luck at the Roulette Table.
INDUSTRY SUBMISSIONS: movie, fashion, music, business forum, vendors SUBMIT NOW CLICK HERE https://bit.ly/BAAADUsubmissions
SPONSORS click here
VOLUNTEERS / VENDORS click here: https://bit.ly/BAAADUvendorsvolunteers
BAAADU 3-day Experience Festival Accepting Submissions: movie, fashion, music, business forum, vendors, sponsors