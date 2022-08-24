Registration open for free annual hunting workshop

CANADA, August 24 - Islanders can register for the annual Provincial Hunting Workshop taking place Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trap & Skeet Club in Mount Albion. The free workshop is open to all ages and experience levels and provides helpful tips and safety training.

During the event, participants will spend 30 minutes at rotating stations learning about conservation, duck and goose calling, hunting strategies, map and compass use, hunting laws and enforcement, and firearm safety. Following this, participants can take part in an hour of instructional skeet shooting.

“Hunting and trapping are examples of activities that allow Islanders to safely immerse themselves in the outdoors and connect with the environment around them. Anglers, hunters and trappers are important partners in conservation and help protect our Island’s natural legacy as we work to ensure a sustainable future for all Islanders.” - Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

The workshop is hosted by the Forests, Fish & Wildlife division of the department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action in partnership with Delta Waterfowl, Ducks Unlimited, Adventure Smart, Wildlife Conservation Fund and The Charlottetown Trap & Skeet Club.

Pre-registration is required, and the workshop has a maximum capacity of 75 participants. Transportation is available to and from the event for anyone who needs it.

To register and for more information call 902-368-4683.

The Provincial Hunting Workshop takes place annually to help ensure new hunters start with a wide range of safety skills and knowledge. Participants who complete this workshop, along with the online portion of the Hunter Safety Course, receive Hunter Certification and a PEI Wildlife Conservation license.

Media contact:

Jill Edwards

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

jedwards@gov.pe.ca

