JLF Colorado Announces Opening Night Gala and Colorado Premiere of Film: AHIMSA Gandhi - The Power of the Powerless

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s Grandson, to Introduce Screening at eTown, Sept. 16th

BOULDER , COLORADO, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Chapter of the Jaipur Literature Festival, in partnership with Teamwork Arts, is pleased to announce it is kicking off the festival’s lineup with an Opening Night Fundraiser and Gala on Friday, September 16th, 2022. The evening will feature the Colorado Premiere of the internationally acclaimed film, “AHIMSA – Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless,” written and directed by Ramesh Sharma. Doors open at 6:00 pm at eTown, located at 1535 Spruce Street in Boulder, Colorado with tickets available for $80/per person.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, will introduce the film and share how his grandfather was a positive influence and inspiration to Martin Luther King, Jr., in the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S., and Nelson Mandela’s fight against injustice in South Africa. Gopalkrishna Gandhi will also speak on his recent book, Scorching Love: Letters from Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to His Son, Devadas, at JLF Colorado on Saturday, September 17th from 10:45 – 11:45 am, on the Main Stage at the Boulder Public Library.

The filmmaker, Ramesh Sharma, describes the importance of this film as a global arc, “The word ‘AHIMSA’ remains the most powerful word for conflict resolution. To Gandhi, ‘AHIMSA’ was ‘love in action.’” Martin Luther King, Jr. is also quoted in the film, referring to Gandhi’s approach to non-violence, “The choice is no longer between violence and non-violence, it is between non-violence and non-existence.”

Gala Information

Tickets to the gala are $80/each and include an Indian-inspired Dinner with beer & wine provided, featuring creations from Outside’s Chef Bijou in partnership with Scratchlabs Café. Attendees are encouraged to wear decorative Indian-style dresses, scarves, or jewelry. Seating is limited. RSVP today and purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ahimsa-the-power-of-the-powerless-a-celebration-of-gandhi-jlf-colorado-tickets-404398796687

To view the film’s trailer, click HERE. For more information about JLF Colorado, visit https://jlflitfest.org/colorado.

About “AHIMSA – Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless”

The film decodes the power of non-violence and why it remains relevant today, especially in India, as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. Interviews with world-renowned scholars, biographers, and close family members of Mahatma Gandhi and Nobel Laureates

such as HH The Dalai Lama, Former Polish President Lech Walesa, iconic Civil Rights activists such as the late Congressman John Lewis and Rev. James Lawson. This feature documentary weaves through rare archival footage, photographs, and inspirational songs, all put together in a compelling and powerful narrative. Gandhi's 'Ahimsa, non-violence' has continuing relevance in contemporary times.

About JLF Colorado

The internationally renowned Jaipur Literature Festival, named the "greatest literary show on Earth" by Tina Brown, established its Colorado branch, JLF Colorado, in 2015. JLF Colorado is an uplifting celebration of the mind and heart, presenting diverse writers and thinkers from the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe. This year, the community will participate in provocative in-person conversations about life and society, economics and the arts, equity, freedom, and the care of our planet. JLF Colorado is presented by the nonprofit organization JLF Colorado and Teamwork Arts in association with the Boulder Public Library, the City of Boulder, the Boulder Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Commission on Human Relations. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @belitco.

About Teamwork Arts:

For over 30 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting the finest of Indian performers, writers, and visual artists in the cultural and art space in India and abroad. Every year, we produce over 25 performing visual arts and literary festivals in various countries, including Australia, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, the U.K., the USA, and many eclectic festivals across India. We produce the world's largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival; JLF international now travels to the U.S., UK, Canada, Qatar, and Australia, and we have recently launched a digital series - JLF Brave New World. Our musical extravaganza, Bollywood Love Story - A Musical, continues to tour the world with sold-out shows everywhere it is held. More information at: www.teamworkarts.com.

Media Contact Info: Heather Collins, heather@hcollinsmarketing.com, 303-250-4797.

