David Morris, Proteus 420 Co-founder and CTO, Named to PayZel Advisory Board
David Morris serves as co-founder and CTO at Proteus 420, a cannabis ERP software company. With two decades of experience as a tech entrepreneur and executive leader, Morris will share his knowledge on the PayZel advisory board and support small businesses in cannabis.
Established in 2008, and headquartered in San Diego, Proteus 420 is a trusted online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Proteus 420 assists businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis.
Globally recognized tech entrepreneur to provide expertise and guidance for PayZel cannabis marketplace.
Morris has a long history of entrepreneurial and technology experience specializing in application development, data centers, cloud computing, and hardware. He also has extensive programming expertise for mortgage, insurance, financial, social, and high-risk businesses. In 2008, he and his wife Dawne Morris established Proteus 420, an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis.
“Throughout my career, I’ve built award-winning design, development and IT companies from the ground up, including Proteus 420, which offers a single source solution for business operations for highly regulated industries,” David said. “I’m passionate about developing solutions that help companies in emerging and regulated industries grow. This experience lends itself well to an advising role with PayZel, as they are passionate about offering financial services to trusted cannabis businesses. I am excited to step into this role and share my industry knowledge so that we all succeed.”
“We established PayZel in 2019 to radically change financing options for cannabis and hemp organizations—it’s our goal to support small businesses in the cannabis sector,” said Todd Kleperis, PayZel CEO. “As the co-founder of Proteus 420 and multiple other successful businesses over the years, and a unique understanding of the regulated marketplace, we are honored to welcome David’s expertise on the PayZel advisory board.”
To learn more about Proteus 420, visit www.proteus420.com. To learn more about PayZel, visit www.payzel.com.
About Proteus 420
Established in 2008, Proteus 420 is an online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Proteus 420 offers highly regulated industries a single source solution for their business operations. The company was co-founded by tech veterans David and Dawne Morris and consists of a team of successful and experienced programmers, developers, and business professionals. Proteus 420 specializes in customer management, point of sale, inventory management, e-commerce, accounting, document storage, grow management, and driver tracking. The innovative platform also provides built-in, state reporting for compliance with all the major reporting agencies. Proteus 420 is a validated software provider with METRC, Leaf Data Systems, and BioTrack THC.
About PayZel
PayZel is a cannabis marketplace for trusted businesses, offering services like merchant processing, loans, mortgages, and compliant banking with legitimate financial institutions banking cannabis money. Created to support and empower small businesses, PayZel is 100% committed to serving its customers with the smartest financing solutions and world-class service.
