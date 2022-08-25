David Morris, Proteus 420 Co-founder and CTO, Named to PayZel Advisory Board

David Morris serves as co-founder and CTO at Proteus 420, a cannabis ERP software company. With two decades of experience as a tech entrepreneur and executive leader, Morris will share his knowledge on the PayZel advisory board and support small businesses in cannabis.

Established in 2008, and headquartered in San Diego, Proteus 420 is a trusted online enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Proteus 420 assists businesses in e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and highly regulated industries, including alcohol and cannabis.