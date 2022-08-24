Multi-Day Search Concludes for Missing Person Suffering from Alzheimer’s

CONTACT:

Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

August 24, 2022

Warner, NH – During the late afternoon of August 21, 2022, family realized that 59 year-old Patrick Hart, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, had walked away from his home in the town of Warner. During the remainder of the day, Warner Police Department and New Hampshire State Police attempted to locate Hart.

On August 22, officials believed that Mr. Hart may have entered a large wooded area known as “the minks.” This area is very remote and challenging terrain. New Hampshire Fish and Game, Warner Police Department, Warner Fire Department, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue conducted a comprehensive search of the surrounding area through August 23.

Hart had been wearing an Apple Watch at the time of his walkaway. With information from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, it was determined that the watch had lost power during the time he had went missing. However, an area of roughly 700 acres was identified as a high probability where Hart may have been at the time the watch lost power.

During the late morning of August 23, 2022, a team from New England K9 Search and Rescue located Hart in a wooded area. The closest road to the location was Mink Hill Lane in Warner. Hart was able to be walked out with assistance to an awaiting ambulance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to thank all participating agencies and groups for all their search efforts. A big thank you to all the people of Warner who provided food and toiletries to searchers and to Warner McDonalds for providing meals for the searchers.

No further information available at this time.