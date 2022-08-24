Sierra Ridge Expansion Streak Continues with Roseville Location
Industry veteran Christie Terranova tapped to manage new Roseville office.
Our vision was to create a partnership with financial advisors in which they can offload all of the time-wasting activities to the Sierra Ridge support staff.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacramento – Sierra Ridge Wealth Management (Sierra Ridge), a full-service financial firm based in Sacramento announced the opening of a new office in Roseville, CA, the latest example of their continued expansion in the independent financial services market.
— James Slaughter, Sierra Ridge Co-Founder
Christie Terranova, most recently a regional branch office administrator at Edward Jones, will manage the new location at 915 Highland Pointe Drive. The 3,000 square foot space will serve as a central headquarters alongside the Sacramento location.
Sierra Ridge co-founder Giancarlo Foti said the new location was necessary as the group continues their mission to help advisors serve their clients. “As we continue to grow, it made sense to open up a location in Roseville,” Foti said. “This office provides additional space for us as we partner with more independent financial advisors.”
This has been a busy summer for Sierra Ridge. In June, Foti and co-founder, James Slaughter announced their expansion into the Northeast with the hire of industry heavy weight Mitch Goldberg. They also announced the addition of Joseph Bonacci to the firm as the dedicated portfolio manager, a unique resource available to all Sierra Ridge advisors.
Since Foti and Slaughter came together in 2018 to establish the firm, Sierra Ridge has grown to 18 financial professionals across the country. Slaughter credits their quick growth to the unique mix of independence and support they can offer financial professionals. "Our vision was to create a partnership with financial advisors in which they can offload all of their time-wasting activities to the Sierra Ridge support staff," Slaughter said. "This allows them to focus on their practice's most important, revenue-producing tasks." The Sierra Ridge model goes further than the typical OSJ partnership in the independent financial professional space. Their offering includes marketing materials, back office support, a dedicated investment specialist with customizable portfolio models, and branch office locations.
ABOUT
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is a full-service financial firm committed to helping people achieve their financial goals. We provide a fully integrated approach to building and protecting your wealth, including customized portfolio management strategies and asset protection structures. We work with you to reach new heights together. Securities and investment advisory services are offered through NEXT Financial Group Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is not affiliated with NEXT Financial Group, Inc.
