High performance, low cost array for Gesture-Sensing announced by ActLight

ActLight, the Swiss firm known for its best-in-class SNR photodiodes, announced today its Stand-Alone Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD) array for Gesture Sensing
Gesture Control is a first step in developing a whole range of functions based on our DPD-array”LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to the superior signal-to-noise performance up to 90dB, the DPD-array benefits from a unique and patented device structure requiring a very simple, low-cost manufacturing process allowing very high linearity, superior ambient light rejection and flexible pixel pitch.
— Dr. Denis Sallin, Director of Engineering at ActLight
The time-domain operation of the array also allows a very simple and parallel read-out, global-shutter operation, higher frame rate, and lower power consumption.
Customers can benefit from the array to match with their needs in automotive applications such as infotainment-control, rear-seat infotainment-system, door/ window/roof and trunk control and more.
"We took advantage of the unique operating principle of the DPD to develop a new concept of sensor-array with a compelling value proposition for our customers" said Dr. Denis Sallin, Director of Engineering at ActLight. "Gesture Control is a first step in developing a whole range of functions based on our DPD-array."
A demo of the Stand-Alone Dynamic PhotoDiode array is available on customer’s requests.
About ActLight SA:
The company ActLight SA, founded in 2011 and based in Switzerland, focuses on the field of CMOS photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD). Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.
The patented, CMOS-based photonics technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) based range meters, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on mobile and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.
More info about ActLight available at http://www.act-light.com
